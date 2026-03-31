MTF Issues Safety Guidelines for Wind-Assisted Ships

The Maritime Technologies Forum (MTF) has published new guidelines to support the safe operation of ships using wind-assisted propulsion systems, as the shipping industry increasingly adopts technologies aimed at reducing fuel use and emissions.

The guidelines provide recommendations for developing and implementing safety management systems tailored to vessels equipped with wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS), including rotor sails, suction sails and wing sails.

The report highlights the need to address operational, technical and organizational challenges associated with the technology, including impacts on maneuverability, visibility, maintenance and emergency preparedness.

The MTF said the guidance is intended to help companies identify procedural gaps and strengthen safety management frameworks for both newbuild and retrofitted vessels.

The guidelines also stress the importance of structured risk assessments, as well as continuous monitoring and reporting of WAPS-related incidents, near-misses and non-conformities to improve operational performance over time.

“As the industry's decarbonization efforts introduce new technologies and fuels, safety must remain the priority. These guidelines reflect the collective effort of MTF members and industry stakeholders in rising to that challenge.

“By providing the targeted recommendations needed to operate wind-assisted propulsion systems safely, the guidelines aim to support the industry during this major time of transformation,” said Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, Interim CEO Maritime at DNV.

The forum said the guidance aims to support the safe adoption of wind-assisted propulsion as regulatory frameworks and technologies continue to evolve.

“Wind-assisted propulsion systems offer significant potential, as part of the wider technology mix, to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. I welcome the publication of the MTF’s latest guidelines as a further step in our shared commitment to supporting industry through a safe transition to a decarbonized future.

“These guidelines give companies clear, practical recommendations for managing the operational, technical and organizational aspects of these systems within their SMS,” added Lars Lippuner, Director, UK Customer Maritime Services at the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.