Marine Link
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo Gets Underway

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 17, 2025

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, speaks with Adm. Muhammad Ali, chief of staff of the Indonesian Navy, during Multilateral Exercise Komodo 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caroline H. Lui)

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, speaks with Adm. Muhammad Ali, chief of staff of the Indonesian Navy, during Multilateral Exercise Komodo 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caroline H. Lui)

The fifth Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo, hosted by the Indonesian Navy, began on February 16.

The biennial exercise will continue until February 22 in Bali, Indonesia, and will involve over 30 ships from more than 15 countries. Russia, China, India and the US are among the participating nations.

The non-combatant exercise is themed “Maritime Partnership for Peace and Stability” and will emphasize multilateral maritime cooperation and disaster response protocols.  

The exercises will include an officer exchange forum, bilateral meetings between naval forces, an international maritime security symposium, a defense exhibition and cultural parades.

An International Fleet Review celebrated the 80th anniversary of the formation of the Indonesian Navy.

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN)’s Victory-class Missile Corvette RSS Valour and Independence-class Littoral Mission Vessel RSS Fortitude are participating, along with Australia’s HMAS Hobart and Vietnam’s Ship 09. Indian Navy platforms attending are INS Shardul and Long Range Maritime Surveillance P8I aircraft. The Philippine Navy’s offshore patrol vessel, BRP Ramon Alcaraz is also attending.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

INSIGHTS: Jim Towers, Principal in Charge, Senior Naval Architect & Marine Engineer, Elliott Bay Design Group

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week