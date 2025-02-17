Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo Gets Underway

The fifth Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo, hosted by the Indonesian Navy, began on February 16.

The biennial exercise will continue until February 22 in Bali, Indonesia, and will involve over 30 ships from more than 15 countries. Russia, China, India and the US are among the participating nations.

The non-combatant exercise is themed “Maritime Partnership for Peace and Stability” and will emphasize multilateral maritime cooperation and disaster response protocols.

The exercises will include an officer exchange forum, bilateral meetings between naval forces, an international maritime security symposium, a defense exhibition and cultural parades.

An International Fleet Review celebrated the 80th anniversary of the formation of the Indonesian Navy.

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN)’s Victory-class Missile Corvette RSS Valour and Independence-class Littoral Mission Vessel RSS Fortitude are participating, along with Australia’s HMAS Hobart and Vietnam’s Ship 09. Indian Navy platforms attending are INS Shardul and Long Range Maritime Surveillance P8I aircraft. The Philippine Navy’s offshore patrol vessel, BRP Ramon Alcaraz is also attending.



