M/V Big Valley 325: Ergon Expands Fleet with New Crew Boat

Ergon Marine & Industrial Supply Inc. (EMIS) has taken delivery of a new crew boat, M/V Big Valley 325, bringing the company’s total number of crew boats to three and increasing its capacity to serve marine operators navigating the Mississippi River. The 47- x 12.5-ft. vessel, powered by twin 300 HP outboard engines, enhances our speed and efficiency in transporting crew members to vessels and delivering fuel and supplies to customers.

“This expansion is part of our commitment to provide reliable, round-the-clock service to commercial vessels along the Mississippi,” said Chris Maxwell, VP of Marine Operations for EMIS.

Founded in 1969, EMIS has become a trusted partner for marine operators, providing mid-river refueling, fleeting and supplies from locations in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and refueling and supplies from Memphis, Tennessee. EMIS offers 24-hour support with a strong focus on safety and efficiency. This dedication to service and operational excellence has earned industry recognition, including the U.S. Coast Guard’s Meritorious Public Service Award.



