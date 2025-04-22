NAG Marine inks $28.5m Navy Contract for HMI's

NAG Marine, LLC, a provider of shipboard automation and ruggedized computer systems for maritime applications, has been awarded a $28,591,735 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Navy for the design, production, and delivery of advanced human-machine interfaces (HMIs). These interfaces will support propulsion auxiliary control, damage control, ballast control, and various other machinery systems across multiple U.S. and allied fleets.

Under this five-year contract, NAG Marine’s HMIs will be deployed aboard Navy ships, Military Sealift Command vessels, U.S. Army watercraft, U.S. Coast Guard cutters, and foreign navy platforms. The systems are designed to enhance real-time monitoring and control of complex onboard operations, contributing to mission readiness and operational safety.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with the U.S. Navy and support of Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division’s mission,” said Tom Barbour, President of NAG Marine. “This award reaffirms our commitment to delivering high quality maritime control solutions for the most demanding environments.”

Work under this contract will be performed at NAG Marine’s facility in Virginia Beach, Virginia, as well as at the facility of its strategic partner, Rugged Science, located in Sparks, Maryland with completion expected within 60 months from the date of contract award. An initial funding obligation of $708,186 from fiscal 2025 Navy operations and maintenance funds will be applied at the time of award, expiring at the end of the current fiscal year.



