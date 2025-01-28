Nakilat Announces 2024 Profit

Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) has announced a 2024 net profit of QAR 1.64 billion ($450 million), an increase of 5.1% compared to QAR 1.56 billion ($428 million) for the same period in 2023.

Nakilat says the result demonstrates operational efficiency, its ability to seize emerging opportunities and its resilience in navigating the challenges of the global energy transportation market.

Nakilat’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for clean energy transport continues to take shape. The company has advanced its shipbuilding program with Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, which includes two LNG carriers, each with a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, and four modern LPG/Ammonia carriers, each with a capacity of 88,000 cubic meters.

The fleet expansion strategy is also strengthened by new long-term contracts with QatarEnergy for operating and chartering the nine QC-Max LNG carriers, each with a capacity of 271,000 cubic meters, and 25 conventional LNG carriers, each with a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters.

Upon completion of these projects, Nakilat's fleet will expand to a total of 114 ships.






