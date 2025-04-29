Nakilat Reports USD$118 Million Net Profit for Q1 2025

Qatar Gas Transport Company Q.P.S.C. (Nakilat) announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, ending March 31. The Company achieved a net profit of QAR 433 million, marking a 3.2% increase from USD$115 million (QAR 420 million) recorded in the same period of 2024.

Key Financial Highlights for Q1 2025:

Net Profit: USD$118 million (QAR 433 million), up 3.2% year-on-year.

Incurred total expenses of USD$184 million (QAR 673 million), reflecting a decrease of 5.7%.

This sustained growth is attributed to Nakilat’s strategic fleet expansion, operations, and commitment to delivering clean energy worldwide. Despite a challenging economic landscape marked by uncertainty and elevated interest rates, Nakilat has solidified its industry leadership, leveraging long-term agreements and optimizing fleet utilization to drive efficiency and profitability.

The Company remains on track with its newbuild program, which includes LNG carriers and LPG/ammonia gas carriers under construction, marked a milestone with two steel cutting ceremonies for a total of ten of its new LNG carriers and four LPG/ammonia gas carriers at Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Samho shipyards in South Korea in March 2025.

In keeping with its commitment to investor relations, Nakilat will host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.