NAPA Viewer Aims to Enhance 3D Ship Design Process

A new streaming technology will support 3D model based approval (3DMBA) by providing all stakeholders with a live interactive web application to better collaborate on ship design.

NAPA announced the launch of NAPA Viewer, its new collaborative web application, designed to provide users throughout the ship design process with visibility of the most current 3D ship model via a browser, and the ability to directly comment on the model. NAPA Viewer will also enable users to request and show metadata and view measurements and section generation.

The streaming tech allows the main user to share a 3D NAPA ship model, created with NAPA Naval Architecture and NAPA Steel, directly from their server to multiple other parties via an internet browser. The application accurately showcases the model while restricting access to sensitive information, such as geometry, to ensure shipyards are still able to maintain commercial integrity.

The implementation of NAPA Viewer will not only promote the use of 3DMBA but also contribute to the wider digitalization of the maritime industry by increasing collaboration via 3D models. This will accelerate the design process, enabling designers to iterate faster, adjust more quickly to changes in the design requirements, and potentially even implement real-life performance data from other vessels.