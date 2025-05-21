NauticAi Chooses Robustel MG460 Platform for Secure Electronic Logbooks

As maritime operations embrace digital transformation, electronic logbooks (elogs) are rapidly replacing paper-based records across global fleets. Elogs deliver more than convenience—they enhance the quality, consistency, and traceability of onboard records, especially in critical compliance areas. like:

By digitizing logkeeping, operators benefit from faster reporting, better data quality, and seamless integration with shore systems—a key step in aligning with international regulatory frameworks and decarbonization efforts. Yet, as official legal records, logbooks must be handled with the same operational, legal, and cyber rigor as other safety-critical systems onboard.

To solve this challenge, nauticAi selected Robustel’s MG460 as the secure edge platform for its IMO-compliant electronic logbook solution.

The MG460 is not just a cellular router; it’s a DNV-approved, Docker-ready cybersecurity gateway, certified for use in maritime environments (IEC 61162-450/460). It enables nauticAi’s elog software to run directly at the network edge, while maintaining strict segmentation and encryption between systems.

Features of the MG460 :

Plug-and-Play Deployment

Containerized elog Server

Multi-Protocol, Multi-Interface Integration

Redundant WAN Access

Secure Remote Operations

MG460 enables elog systems to act as a secure DMZ, strictly separating IT and OT networks while permitting only defined traffic per IEC-61162-460.

A dedicated firewall engine and per-port configuration prevent lateral threats and enforce digital hygiene even on mixed-protocol vessels — ideal for fleet-wide deployments or retrofits on legacy ships.

With Robustel’s MG460 at its core, nauticAi’s elog platform offers: