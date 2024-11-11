Nauticworx Secures First Clients for Workboat Availability Platform

Since its September launch, Nauticworx.com, the new digital platform designed for efficient workboat spot chartering, has attracted several early adopters.

The companies have joined the platform to publish their real-time project needs for temporary workboats or list vessels with regional availability in the spot charter market.

Nauticworx aims to simplify the complex spot market by bringing brokers, fleet owners and charterers together on one matchmaking platform, enabling seamless connections between asset providers and project managers across sectors like offshore wind, dredging, port services and the offshore industry.

New clients include Landfall Marine and Braveheart Marine.



