Nautilus Labs, Datum Electronics Partner

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 20, 2021

Photo courtesy Nautilus Labs

Nautilus Labs and Datum Electronics, a specialized manufacturer and supplier of torque and shaft power measurement solutions, announced a partnership that is aiming to provide shipowners, operators, technical managers, and charterers a comprehensive solution for vessel digitalization and predictive decision support.

Leveraging the data provided by hardware leaders like Datum, Nautilus builds vessel-specific, machine learning-based performance models to reduce fuel consumption, emissions, and maintenance spend. By unifying stakeholders around a single set of real-time vessel performance data, Nautilus Platform promotes cross-organizational transparency and accountability while providing industry leading fleet optimization and predictive decision support.

UK-based Datum Electronics offers maritime sensors and meters to collect high frequency data. A fully modular shaft power meter, Datum’s system can be moved from vessel to vessel even when there is a difference in shaft diameter, meaning it is a reusable and fully recyclable ship torque meter. The modularity is combined with state of the art electronics for high resolution and very accurate measurement of Torque, Thrust, RPM & Power.

