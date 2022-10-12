Nautilus Labs Partners with OrbitMI

Nautilus Labs, the technology firm unlocking profitable decarbonization for the ocean supply chain, and OrbitMI, a global provider of maritime software and data products to accelerate digital transformation in maritime, announced their partnership to serve the industry with a comprehensive solution to manage data integrations, operational processes, and optimizations for improved commercial and environmental outcomes.

Joint clients of the newly formed partnership can access Orbit Reporter – a flexible, browser-based tool that deploys onboard in seconds – that provides standardized reporting structures and templates. Noon reports, Arrival/Departure Reports, Cargo Reports, Event Reports, or Statements of Facts can be shared easily with any third party. Leveraging the data provided by Orbit combined with high-frequency sensor data if available, Nautilus applies its leading machine learning expertise to provide Voyage Optimization and Performance-As-A-Service for a competitive advantage.

“The partnership between OrbitMI and Nautilus highlights the importance of collaboration in the industry,” said Jan Wilhelmsson, Chief Commercial Officer at Nautilus Labs. “Leveraging Orbit’s solution in combination with high-frequency data, we can quickly integrate to generate value by monitoring the vessel’s performance and optimizing its voyages. The complimentary offering provides a full suite of solutions – from noon and claims reporting to machine learning-based Boil-off Gas Optimization. We cannot wait to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint, and digital solutions are the first step toward net zero.”

Collecting onboard vessel data, OrbitMI’s API is accessed by Nautilus to instantaneously pull reports submitted via Orbit Reporter.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nautilus Labs, one of the undisputed leaders in maritime technology, whose solutions are helping reduce the carbon footprint of ocean shipping,” said Ali Riaz, CEO of OrbitMI. “With each partnership Orbit breaks down yet one more data silo. This collaboration further extends OrbitMI’s mission to enable intelligent seamless workflows, which are essential for driving profitability and slashing emissions.”

The partnership was announced at SHIPPINGInsight, the conference held this week in Stamford (Connecticut, USA) focusing on challenges facing shipping in the next decade.