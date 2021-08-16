NAVFAC Awards $1.7B Drydock Construction Project

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) awarded a $1.7-billion construction project, an effort toexpand and reconfigure a dry dock complex at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) in Kittery, Maine, to increase the shipyard's capacity to maintain, modernize, and repair the Navy's attack submarines and return them to the fleet on time.

The seven-year project, part of the Navy's comprehensive Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), will construct an addition to Dry Dock 1 within the existing flood basin area, as well as new concrete floors, walls, pump systems, caissons, and other mechanical and electrical utilities, enhancing the 221-year-old shipyard's ability to handle multiple Los Angeles-class and Virginia-class submarines.

"Our naval shipyards need these major modernization efforts to sustain our ability to maintain our nuclear submarine fleet," said Vice Adm. William Galinis, commander, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA). "The Navy needs combat-ready ships and submarines to go where they're needed, when they're needed, and these major upgrades and reconfigurations at our naval shipyards will enable the fleet to meet its future missions."

SIOP is a joint effort between NAVSEA, NAVFAC, and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) to recapitalize and modernize the infrastructure at the Navy's four public shipyards, including repairing and modernizing dry docks, restoring shipyard facilities and optimizing their placement, and replacing aging and deteriorating capital equipment.

The contract will be incrementally funded, with an initial $70 million allocated at the time of award.