Navibulgar Orders Four Bulkers

Bulgarian shipping company Navigation Maritime Bulgare (Navibulgar) ordered a new series of four 31800 ton bulk carriers in the Chinese Shipyard Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co.



The century-old, largest ship-owning company in the country said in a press note that the deliveries are scheduled for 2021 and 2022.



DNV- GL classification society is supervising the design and the construction process of the new lake fitted bulk carries. Navigation Maritime Bulgare possesses already other eight lakes fitted bulk carriers with DWT about 30,000 tons.



The design of the new project has been jointly developed by the Chinese company Shanghai Odely Marine Engineering Co., Ltd and Navigation Maritime Bulgare. The first vessel of the series will be named “Kom” and will be the third in Navibulgar’s history with that name.



The LOA of the new bulk carriers will be 190,00m, beam - 23,70m, and summer draught- 10,50m. The vessels will have six cargo holds and three cargo cranes with a cargo lifting capacity of 30 tons each. The ships will be equipped with bow trusters. The laker type construction allows the vessel to sail in the Great Lakes of North America.



Тhe vessel power plant and the auxilary systems are designed not only to meet the latest international environmental protection requirements but also further to develop their capabilities.



By the end of this year Navibulgar will receive three more 45 500t bulk carriers from the series “Plana” (PLANA – IMO No: 9835769).