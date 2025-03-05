Navigating challenges in decarbonisation?

Join leading experts at Get Set for Workboat 2050, as the industry navigates geopolitical challenges, confronts future skills gaps and embraces OPEX efficiencies.



Our panel of industry specialists will be discussing the topic of decarbonisation in the next session of Get Set for Workboat 2050, taking place at the Wereldmuseum in Rotterdam on the 27 March



Gain insights and updates from leaders in sustainability and clean maritime technology as they demonstrate the benefits and efficiencies being gained by commercial marine businesses.



Held in partnership with the Workboat Association and KVNR - the Royal Association of Netherlands Shipowners, Get Set for Workboat 2050 offers an opportunity to meet and network with industry experts.



See our full line-up of speakers here: Speakers | Get Set for Workboat 2050 | Maritime Journal



The programme includes:

• Decarbonising North Sea Operations - Navigating the obstacles & unlocking the opportunities for the workboat sector

• Innovation Showcase ‘Buccaneer meets Industry’

• Future fuels and port infrastructure requirements

• Zero-emission workboats and future skills for the workforces



The final session of the series will take place later this year at Seawork, 10-12 June 2025, keeping you in the picture on progress and continuing developments.



Book now to stay in touch with the latest updates and take part in the panel discussions.