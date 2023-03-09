Navigator Line Buys Chemical Tanker from Lomar

Libra's global ship owning and management unit Lomar Shipping last week delivered the chemical tanker Apollo to new owner Navigator Line Ship Management and Operation, in Sharjah, UAE.

Built in 2003, the 24,000 DWT vessel was sold for close to $10 million as part of Lomar's ongoing fleet renewal program, the company said.

The vessel was the oldest of six chemical tankers, including four 38,000-dwt chemical/products tankers, that joined the Lomar fleet following the October 2022 acquisition of Germany’s Bremen-based tanker specialist Carl Büttner Group, which has since been integrated into the Lomar group of companies.