NAVTOR Receives Japan Flag State Approval for Digital Logbooks

NAVTOR is continuing to build momentum for its "Digital Logbook revolution" as Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) has awarded full flag state approval for the innovative solution. Japan joins other leading shipping nations such as Panama, Liberia, Marshall Islands, Malta, Cyprus and Singapore, amongst others, in endorsing the IMO compliant offering for registered vessels.

Instead of crewmembers having to handwrite submissions into standalone books—a time-consuming and error-prone process—shipping companies can take advantage of seamlessly connected digital logs (both on ship and shore), empowering data-driven decision making, easier compliance and powerful business efficiencies. Crewmembers, meanwhile, make entries with ease, using the secure solution on phones, tablets and computers.

It's a joined-up, transparent approach that has now rolled out to more than 1,000 vessels worldwide.

NAVTOR has already reached agreement with NYK Shipmanagement to transition its Japan-flagged vessels over to Digital Logbooks.

Alongside Digital Logbooks, NAVTOR offers a range of e-Navigation and performance monitoring and optimization products and services, united by a secure, integrated digital ecosystem that connects vessel and shore-based teams.