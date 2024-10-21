Navy Announces Date for Commissioning of Future USS Beloit

The U.S. Navy will commission the future USS Beloit (LCS 29), a Freedom-variant littoral combat ship, on Nov. 23, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

As the ship’s sponsor, retired Army Maj. Gen. Marcia M. Anderson will lead the time-honored Navy tradition of giving the order during the ceremony to “Man our ship and bring her to life!” At that moment, the commissioning pennant is hoisted, and the Beloit becomes a proud ship of the fleet.

Following its commissioning, the Beloit will depart Milwaukee for its homeport assignment of Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida.

LCS 29 will be the first commissioned ship in naval service bearing the name of Beloit, Wisconsin.

LCS 29 is a fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments.

The U.S. Navy accepted delivery of the future USS Beloit (LCS 29) from Lockheed Martin at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin, Sept. 30.

The naming of LCS 29 honors the contributions the people of Beloit have made to the U.S. Navy, such as the Fairbanks Morse plant, which built engines that power many of the Navy’s ships and submarines, including USS Beloit.

Following Beloit, the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) -- the final Freedom-variant LCS – is in the final stages of construction at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, with delivery scheduled in 2025.



