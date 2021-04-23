Navy’s Oldest Floating Dry Dock Supports First Dive Boat Repairs

The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) floating dry dock Dynamic (AFDL 6) docked a dive support boat for the first time in it's long history. This was the first time Dynamic has every docked a round-bottom vessel.

For the first time, the Navy’s oldest floating dry-dock, the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) Dynamic (AFDL 6), successfully docked a dive support boat, April 15.

Dive Support Boat 1103, attached to the MARMC’s Dive Locker, will undergo emergent repairs. Boat 1103 is one of four dive boats in the Dive Locker’s fleet, which is vital to dive operations. Docking aboard Dynamic ensures the boat will be operational again in the most efficient timeframe.

“Dynamic is a valuable asset to the surface warfare community and we’re always looking for new ways to make a positive impact in support of the fleet,” said Dynamic Commanding Officer Lt. Cmdr. Gaston Hatfield. “Any vessel in need of repair or maintenance that is less than 200 feet and 45 feet wide should be looking at Dynamic to dock.”

This docking is a significant milestone for Dynamic, which routinely docks Landing Craft Utility (LCUs) and other flat-bottom craft. Docking the round-bottom dive boat could lay the groundwork for Dynamic to potentially broaden their docking capabilities in the future.

To prepare for the docking, stakeholders worked together to provide measurements and dimensions in order to create blocks that fit the contours of the round-bottom dive boat to ensure stability while in the dock.

“We had to disassemble our original block build that we use for LCUs, tear down the hard wood towers and rebuild six towers from scratch for the round-bottom vessel to make sure they were beveled to fit the bottom of the dive boat.” said Dynamic’s 1st Lieutenant, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class (SW/AW) Jeffrey Devlieger.

The Sailors assigned to Dynamic take pride in proving their ability to take on new challenges. They not only provide consistent docking services to the fleet, but they are also responsible for keeping the 77-year-old dry dock afloat.

“As a crew, we’re just trying to live up to the drydock’s namesake and be truly ‘dynamic,” said Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class (SW) Tyler Firster. “It is nothing short of good teamwork and knowing how important our role is in providing maintenance to the fleet.”

MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and provides support to the fifth and sixth Fleet Area of Responsibilities