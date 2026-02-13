NCL Appoints Chidsey CEO

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings appointed John Chidsey as its chief executive officer, effective immediately, replacing Harry Sommer, who is stepping down.

The company said Chidsey, 63, who had served at the helm of Subway Restaurants for five years until December 2024 and Burger King Holdings, was appointed to Norwegian's board in 2025, following a previous stint from 2013 to 2022.

Sommer, who took the top job at the company in 2023, departed the company and resigned from the board on Thursday, according to an SEC filing. The departure and resignation did not involve a disagreement with the company, the company said.

The transition at the top job happens as the company battles cost pressures related to fuel prices and ship maintenance, along with a subdued appetite for sea-based vacations as travelers curb spending amid still high inflation.

Norwegian Cruise Line also reaffirmed its core annual forecasts, which it had announced in November last year. It sees fourth-quarter net yield to be around the midpoint of the previously disclosed range of about 3.5% to 4%.

(Reuters)