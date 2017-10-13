Marine Link
Vard to Negotiate for Three Coast Guard Vessels for Norway

October 13, 2017

Ship designer and builder Vard Holdings Limited announced that it has been invited to continue negotiations for the construction of three new vessels for the Norwegian Coast Guard.

The Norwegian Government had originally announced plans for the construction of three new Coast Guard vessels in September 2016. Following review of offers from three competing yards, Vard Langsten has now been selected to continue negotiations.

If the negotiations are successful, according to the Government’s timetable, the project shall be tabled for approval by the Norwegian Parliament in 2018. Delivery of the first vessel would be in 2022.

