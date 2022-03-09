Neptune to Deliver Spreader Pontoon for Femern

The Netherlands-based Neptune Marine said it has been contracted to delivery a new spreader pontoon for Femern Link Contractors (FLC). Delivery is scheduled the second quarter of 2023.

FLC, a joint venture in charge of the design and construction of a new immersed tunnel between Denmark and Germany, will use the vessel for the tunnel construction. Its main function will be back fulling of the tunnel elements with sand. The vessel accommodates up to 30 persons.

The Fehmarnbelt Fixed Link will consist of a motorway and rail connection including a 18 km long tunnel that will allow travelling faster and safer between Scandinavia and continental Europe. Once completed, it will be the world’s longest immersed tunnel and the longest tunnel for both road and rail traffic.