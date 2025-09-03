Nereida Energy to Push Maritime Battery Growth Post Yinson Buyout

A management team led by industry veteran Geir Bjørkeli has completed the buyout of Yinson Green Technologies from Malaysia’s Yinson Group, establishing the independent company under the new name Nereida Energy.

The move positions Nereida to advance battery solutions for the maritime industry, drawing on the leadership team’s deep sector expertise.

Bjørkeli, formerly CEO of maritime battery specialist Corvus Energy and with past senior roles at Rolls-Royce and Huisman, will serve as chief executive.

Joining him are CCO Pål-Ove Husøy, with extensive experience in maritime sales and battery systems integration, and CTO Jonas Sjolte, who brings a background in R&D and product development of maritime power technologies.

The company said it would continue the work initiated under Yinson Green Technologies while strengthening partnerships across the industry to deliver high-quality, efficient solutions for shipowners and operators.

“Our team, with its deep knowledge of maritime solutions, is dedicated to empowering a clean maritime future and redefining the maritime battery industry. Nereida Energy aims to lead the way in delivering advanced battery technologies that support environmentally responsible maritime practices and development,” said Bjørkeli, CEO of Nereida Energy.