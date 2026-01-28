New Coast Guard Portal for Mariner Credentialing

The U.S. Coast Guard has launched a new, easier-to-use online system that allows mariners to submit and track credential applications faster and more securely.

The Application Submission and Additional Information Portal, known as ASAP, lets mariners apply for Merchant Mariner Credentials and Medical Certificates, upload documents and monitor application status in one place. The system is now the primary way to submit applications to the Coast Guard’s National Maritime Center.

The redesigned portal features simpler navigation, clearer instructions and improved document uploads. The changes are designed to simplify the credentialing process and improve document tracking.

Mariners are encouraged to review the step-by step tutorial before submitting an application to become familiar with the new system.



