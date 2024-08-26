New Fire/Rescue Boat Delivered to Monroe Township

Annapolis, Md. based boatbuilder Ocean Craft Marine (OCM) reports it has delivered a new firefighting/search and rescue (SAR) boat for first responders in Michigan.

Built for water-related incident management and rescue operations on Lake Erie, the 9.5-meter newbuild is aimed at reestablishing the emergency response capabilities of the Monroe Township Fire Department and the neighboring agencies.

“This new Fire/SAR boat restores our capabilities to conduct water rescues and firefighting missions on the lake. We have been without a boat capable of responding to incidents on the Lake since mid 2021. With the addition of the Ocean Craft Marine Boat we are not only restoring that capability but we have increased it. The Ocean Craft Marine 9.5M Fire/SAR is very safe and reliable even in the worst weather conditions. I’m thankful for all the work Ocean Craft Marine put into this project with us”, said Captain Dave Nadeau of the Monroe Charter Fire Department.

The boat features an adaptable design to accommodate specific equipment needs, thus able to be tailored to diverse scenarios (e.g. portable fire pump, rescue baskets, medical equipment, etc.). It is outfitted with a Darley 500GPM Portable firefighting pump and a Fire-Pro Fixed Monitor, to support land based or water based firefighting missions.

OCM’s high-performance concave reverse-chine hull form for superior agility and maneuvering, allowing quick and precise responses in emergency situations. Robust materials used in construction enable the boat to withstand harsh conditions and ensure maximum durability.