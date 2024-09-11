New Formula Biodegradable Hydraulic Fluid Promises High Performance

Chevron has introduced Clarity Bio EliteSyn AW. The new formula, biodegradable hydraulic fluid is suited to marine, construction and other environmentally sensitive applications.

Chevron says that with a Total Oxidation Stability Test (TOST) life of over 10,000 hours, it outperforms existing products in the market.

The zinc-free fluid has a high level of renewable carbon of ≥90% and meets or exceeds the biodegradation, toxicity and bioaccumulation limits of government regulations. In particular, it is compliant with EU Ecolabel, US EPA Vessel General Permit (VGP), Swedish Standard for environmentally acceptable lubricants (EAL), and the OECD definition of “readily biodegradable.”

Its high compatibility means there is no need to change seals on equipment when switching products. This simplifies adoption, reducing downtime and operational disruptions, says Chevron.

Clarity Bio EliteSyn AW is available in ISO grades 32, 46, 68.



