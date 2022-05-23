New Fuel Additive from NYK, Nippon Yuka Kogyo Aims to Reduce Sludge in VLSFO

NYK and Nippon Yuka Kogyo Co., Ltd., an NYK Group company, have jointly developed a new fuel-oil additive effective in dispersing sludge and reducing fuel consumption in VLSFO.

NYK and Nippon Yuka Kogyo have been investigating the properties of VLSFO as one of the measures to comply with SOx emission requirements, and in 2019 developed the sludge-dispersing fuel oil additive Yunic 800VLS.

The companies observed Yunic 800VLS is effective against most of deteriorated compliant fuel oil, and with taking account into present fuel problem situations, we feel our main target need to be changed to reduction of fuel for contribution of environmental protection, from sludge trouble prevention.

Since then, both companies had been developing theYunic 800VLS “grade-up” version, which is having not only more powerful sludge dispersion characteristics to cover the rest of stubborn deterioration fuel, but fuel consumption reductions.

Yunic 800Eco enhances sludge dispersion and improves combustion. In three fuel consumption ratio reduction tests conducted with compliant fuel oils in Japan and overseas, we observed fuel consumption was reduced by up to 1.2% compared to when the additive was not used, and carbon monoxide (CO) emissions were also reduced.

The companies will continue to work to develop additives that are more fuel-efficient and versatile, while maintaining the current sludge dispersion effect, and contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions from ships.

Fuel consumption test results. Image courtesy NYK