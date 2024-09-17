New Guide Links Underwater Radiated Noise and GHG Emissions

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) Publications has released the second edition of Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions: A Guide to International Regulatory Compliance.

The guide addresses the full spectrum of issues related to maritime emissions, from current regulations to future projections. It pays particular attention to the needs of the tanker sector, for which the CII regulations are particularly complex.

Key highlights of the second edition include:

● A new chapter on the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), addressing the significant confusion surrounding its application to all ships trading in and out of the European Union.

● Exploration of the relationship between greenhouse gas (GHG) emission and underwater radiated noise reduction measures, highlighting how efforts to reduce one often naturally decrease the other.

● A comprehensive new appendix detailing approximately 100 ways to reduce both GHG emissions and underwater radiated noise.

● Thorough review and update of all content to ensure accuracy and relevance in the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.

Chris Waddington, Technical Director at ICS and contributor to the guide, stated: “This updated edition comes at a critical juncture for the shipping industry. The new chapter on EU ETS addresses one of the most pressing and challenging topics in maritime regulation today, providing clarity on its current status and implications for global shipping.

“We’re particularly excited about the new section linking GHG and underwater radiated noise reduction measures. This innovative approach demonstrates how efforts to reduce emissions can have multiple benefits, including addressing the growing concern of underwater noise pollution.”

The ICS has also announced an upcoming book focused specifically on underwater radiated noise.



