New Incat Crowther-designed Fast Ferries Delivered for Germany’s North Sea Island Residents

Three new Incat Crowther-designed fast ferries have been delivered to serve the residents of Germany’s North Sea Island communities, who are set to receive a new commuter ferry service to the mainland.

The new ferries will service three busy routes between the North Frisian Islands and Neuharlingersiel, located on the north coast of Germany’s mainland.

The three vessels, named WattnExpress, Inselexpress I and Watt Sprinter, have been constructed by Singapore-based Penguin Shipyard International.

According to Incat Crowther, the ferries, all of which are now in service, have been tailored to the unique local conditions in the intertidal Wadden Sea zone, which separates the German mainland from the North Frisian Islands and the North Sea.

Each vessel has a draft of less than 0.7 meters, making the ferries’ operation independent of tidal conditions, which can reach very low levels.

The IMO Tier III-compliant vessels can transport up to 54 passengers at speeds of up to 19 knots.

The vessels have also been customized to cater to the local community, with space for wheelchair access and large indoor and outdoor luggage storage areas on the main deck.

Ed Dudson, Incat Crowther’s Managing Director for Europe, said the delivery of the new commuter fast ferries was the latest successful project in a long partnership with clients EMS Maritime Offshore (EMO).

"Incat Crowther has collaborated closely with EMS Maritime Offshore on these new vessels, and their delivery marks an important milestone for the communities that rely on EMO’s service to commute to and from the German mainland,” said Mr. Dudson.

"The design of each vessel relied on Incat Crowther’s proven digital shipbuilding process. This process saw our team of designers sit down with the team at EMO and ensure the design of each ferry was tailored to local conditions and requirements. The result of this process is a trio of safe, reliable, and efficient bespoke ferries.”

The delivery of the three new Frisian Island ferries comes after Incat Crowther also delivered a 46-meter passenger ferry that services Emden – Borkum for AG EMS the parent company of EMO, and the delivery of a new 32m crew transfer vessel for EMO.