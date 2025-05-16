New Lloyd’s Register Report Outlines Upcoming Regulatory Changes

A new Lloyd's Register report outlines the upcoming changes to mandatory statutory regulations and instruments.

A comprehensive suite of new International Maritime Organization (IMO) and International Labour Organization (ILO) regulations come into force over the next few months, reshaping environmental standards, safety protocols, and seafarer welfare.

The changes outlined in Lloyd’s Register’s “Future IMO and ILO Legislation – Spring 2025” report highlight upcoming updates to mandatory statutory regulations and instruments, with effective dates on or after May 1, 2025.

Several major regulations are set to enter force soon, including the Hong Kong Convention on Ship Recycling (June 26, 2025) and updates to MARPOL Annex VI on data collection requirements under IMO DCS (August 1, 2025).

A significant portion of the upcoming and likely changes are aimed at reducing the environmental impact of shipping and in doing so, maintaining the industry’s high safety standards.

The major recent development is the agreement of the IMO’s Net-Zero Framework, expected to be adopted in October 2025 and entering force from March 2027. Ships are expected to start complying from January 1, 2028. This framework mandates ships reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity, targeting a 30% base reduction by 2035 with a secondary higher direct compliance target of 43% and a 65% base reduction by 2040, compared to 2008 levels, ultimately aiming for net-zero emissions by around 2050.

Complementing this, a number of guidelines will be required to be drafted and the 2024 Guidelines on life cycle GHG intensity of marine fuels, effective from 2025, will require further development to include fuel pathways and default emissions factors for use in calculating a ship’s greenhouse gas fuel intensity (GFI) and total emissions.

Environmental regulations also extend to specific geographic areas. The Mediterranean Sea became a Sulphur Oxides (SOx) Emission Control Area (ECA) from May 1, 2025, with a strict limit on the sulphur content in fuel of 0.10%, requiring ships trading in the Mediterranean Sea to either use compliant fuels or abatement technology as an equivalent means of compliance. Similarly, the Canadian Arctic will see phased-in NOx and SOx controls, with NOx Tier III standards for newbuilds contracted from 2026 that are to be operated in the NOx ECA and a limit on the sulphur content of the fuel of 0.10% for all ships operating in the SOx ECA from March 2027.

The Hong Kong Convention on Ship Recycling takes effect from June 26, 2025. New ships and ships bound for recycling facilities must carry an approved Inventory of Hazardous Materials and be dismantled only at approved recycling facilities following a final survey and with a ship recycling plan in place. Existing vessels over 500GT on international voyages must have an approved Inventory of Hazardous Materials onboard by mid-2030.

Numerous safety-related regulations are also being updated. From January 1, 2026, amendments to the LSA Code will limit the maximum lowering speed of a fully loaded survival craft and has a minimum lowering speed for high sided ships (>30m). Also entering force in January 2026 are amendments to SOLAS Chapter II-2/7.5.5 concerning fire protection, which extend the fire protection requirements applied to accommodation, service spaces, and some control stations to all control stations and cargo control rooms on new cargo ships.

Emerging technologies and operational challenges are also addressed. The IMO is continuing to develop a mandatory Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) Code, currently anticipated to enter force in 2032, establishing a framework for the safe deployment of autonomous cargo vessels. A significant revision of SOLAS Chapter III and the LSA Code is also planned, predicted to enter force on January 1, 2032, aiming to restructure requirements and address gaps.

Seafarer welfare and training receives renewed focus. Amendments to the STCW Code on the prevention of sexual assault and harassment enter force on January 1, 2026, requiring specific training for seafarers. Work continues on a comprehensive review of the STCW Convention expected to be completed in the early 2030s. Newly agreed amendments to the Maritime Labour Convention are aimed at continuing to improve seafarers’ welfare, in particular their repatriation and leave ashore while in port.