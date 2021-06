Greek shipowner GasLog has taken delivery of a new 180,000m3 XDF liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, GasLog Wellington.

The third in a series of four new vessels being built for GasLog by Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea, the ship will go on long term charter to U.S.-based LNG exporter Cheniere.

The newbuild features the latest technological developments in cargo containment, boil off gas management and propulsion, GasLog said.