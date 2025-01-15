Ship-to-Ship Transfer System Boosts Safety

The Protected Transfer System (PTX) jointly developed by Safe STS and Gall Thomson represents a significant advancement in the safe handling of crude oil transfer at sea which has already been successfully integrated into hundreds of offshore ship-to-ship (STS) operations and mandated by a growing number of jurisdictions and oil majors.

STS operations have the potential for spills and physical risk to personnel during transfer as well as damage to the transfer equipment itself. Whilst such risks to the crew, environment and equipment assets have always existed and been managed within the framework of OCIMF guidelines, modern offshore STS operations strive for continuous improvement within risk management, says Safe STS. This has been the driver for Safe STS to build technological capabilities that can typically be seen in such sectors as LNG STS operations.

The PTX's sealing mechanisms instantly close during a breakaway, creating a tight seal to prevent crude oil from escaping. This guarantees a no-spill environment, aligning with stricter global environmental standards and protecting marine ecosystems.

The PTX ensures safe, rapid, on-demand remote disconnection during the side-by-side transfer of crude oil. It is speedily and easily integrated into existing STS systems and processes.

The PTX Release is mobilized on its own lightweight skid and installed within a few minutes via straightforward ratchet camlocks between the transfer hose and the vessel manifold. Its transportability significantly enhances ease of cross-operational use, whilst also allowing for permanent deck installation where desired due to its compact on-deck footprint.

In emergency scenarios, the PTX ensures a rapid, on-demand release which is activated remotely through a Reflex High-Pressure Unit (HPU). This deck control minimizes the potential for environmental damage, shortens response times in critical situations and keeps all personnel at a safe distance. It also prevents hose rupture or manifold damage during unintentional breakaway events.

Once activated, the PTX can be reset within around 30 minutes – well within the time window for restart of operations once separation has been deemed necessary and it has been activated.

It has already been adopted / mandated by high-profile stakeholders within the industry and is now set to roll out globally via Safe STS.



