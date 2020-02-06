New MAN Fluid Monitor for Lube Oil

MAN Energy Solutions launched a monitoring device for industrial lube oil.



The MAN Fluid Monitor for lube oil is a light and robust system developed to meet the needs of the owners of industrial installations where lube-oil quality is a critical setting. It is said to enable owners to actively monitor – on an ongoing basis – the degradation and contamination of lube oil and protect their industrial assets. The fluid monitor immediately detects even the tiniest anomalies in the lube-oil systems of four stroke engines, turbo machinery and auxiliary equipment.

MAN Energy Solutions reports that the fluid monitor has recorded over 18,000 test hours on pilot industrial sites, complies with CE standards and has been certified by Bureau Veritas marine applications. It has also received its very first order for third-party equipment in the Pacific region.

MAN Fluid Monitor for lube oil alerts operators with alarms and stop recommendations as soon as it detects a degradation in lube oil quality, thereby revealing minor wear of mechanical parts.

MAN Energy Solutions says due to the swift detection of anomalies, especially important during such sensitive engine phases as restarts where 50% of damage occurs, it allows the operator to anticipate maintenance, protect major components, and identify part-wear before breakdown, in the process maximizing machine availability.