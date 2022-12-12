New Maritime Simulator aims to Open Access

VSTEP launched its latest maritime simulator -- NAUTIS Home -- for maritime professionals, students or enthusiasts, effectively aiming to make ship simulation available on a larger scale.

“Simulation-based training is essential when it comes to improving the safety, efficiency and sustainability of the maritime industry,” said Fabian van den Berg, CEO, VSTEP. The maritime industry is evolving constantly, powering innovation but simultaneously bringing new challenges to the surface. Technological advances are pushing maritime professionals and future seafarers to learn and train new skills and competences. Simulation-based learning can assist to prepare the maritime professionals, especially in the current market with a shortage of qualified personnel.”

VSTEP launched its new maritime simulation solution NAUTIS Home in Early Access, aiming for a feature complete product by the end of 2023.

NAUTIS Home licenses start from €5.95 per month.