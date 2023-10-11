New 'Multi Cat' Workboats Delivered to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Houston-based dredging contractor Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announced it has taken delivery of the Cape Hatteras and the Cape Canaveral, the two Damen 3013 Multi Cats built by Conrad Shipyard in Morgan City, La.

“This is a milestone for our company and the U.S. dredging industry,” said Chris Gunsten, Great Lakes’ senior vice president of project services and fleet engineering. “The Multi Cat brings step change safety improvements to Great Lakes’ dredge pipeline operations, which was a prime driver for the investment. Pipe handling and connection work can now take place securely on deck, which will greatly reduce the risk of man overboards. These vessels will also enhance and improve Great Lakes’ pipe and anchor operations. Further, the Multi Cats’ two crane and multiple winch and wire tugger arrangements will significantly reduce manual work and the risk of soft tissues injuries. These vessels support our strong safety culture and gives us the ability to dredge with enhanced operating efficiencies needed to maintain our shorelines and waterways.”

The two identical vessels measure approximately 99 feet in length and are each powered by three EPA Tier III Caterpillar C32 TTA engines capable of meeting speeds of 10.2 knots and will have maximum bollard pull of approximately 32 short tons.

Onboard Karl Senner, LLC equipped the M/V Cape Hatteras with three WAF 464L Reverse Reduction Gearboxes and a 2 Station Main Propulsion Control System. Each gearbox is fitted with Vulkan Torsional Couplings, Mechanical Trailing Pumps, and Temperature Control Valves.

Equipped with two large winches and two deck cranes, the dredge support vessels are able to perform a wide range of tasks including handling submerged and floating pipelines as well as anchor handling and logistics supply. Efficiency is also greatly enhanced by eliminating the need for assorted floating support equipment such as derrick barges, towboats and anchor barges.

The two vessels are the first Damen Multi Cats to be built in the U.S. and are fully compliant with the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stability criteria.