New Neoteric Hovercraft Powered by Briggs & Stratton

The newest hovercraft from Neoteric Hovercraft Inc. (Neoteric), the Hovertrek II, will be exclusively powered by Briggs & Stratton's Vanguard BIG BLOCK 40.0 Gross HP EFI - Marine engine.

Designed for volunteer rescue departments and recreational hovercraft use, the two-passenger Hovertrek II includes side-by-side seating, increased thrust and low weight. The enhanced controllability, storage capacity and low weight of the two-passenger vessel make it an ideal training vehicle for first responders and rescue units as they teach individuals how to operate a hovercraft for rescue missions.

Neoteric turned to Vanguard’s electronic fuel injection (EFI) technology to optimize fuel injection and spark timing to deliver significant fuel savings, greater efficiency and higher productivity. Those who purchase a Hovertrek II will also have access to the expansive Briggs & Stratton service dealer network.

“The Vanguard BIG BLOCK 40HP EFI marine engine is an ideal power source for this craft because it allows us to expand into markets with more stringent environmental regulations,” said Chris Fitzgerald, president of Neoteric Hovercraft Inc. “Briggs & Stratton also has a robust global network of dealers that guarantees technical support pretty much anywhere in the world. That level of access is a real feather in our cap when it comes to supporting our hoverpilots and addressing their customer service needs promptly.”

According to the manufacturer, the durable 40HP EFI engine delivers optimized performance for marine applications and utilizes V-Twin OHV Technology for better fuel economy and higher horsepower without adding excess weight. As the Hovertrek II is used for transportation on a variety of surfaces, including water, sand, mud, grass, swamp, marsh, flat desert, ice and snow, the 40HP EFI marine engine delivers fuel more efficiently to ensure a smooth performance at all elevations and in all temperatures. The engine is also equipped with features to minimize noise and vibrations while maximizing productivity to ensure quick, reliable starts in all weather conditions.

“We are excited to partner with Neoteric on the Hovertrek II with the BIG BLOCK 40HP EFI engine providing the proven power, durability and efficiency needed to help Neoteric break into new markets,” Amy West, marketing manager for Briggs & Stratton, said. “As a power solutions provider, Vanguard is committed to working closely with OEMs to achieve their equipment goals through cutting-edge technology advancements and versatile product offerings to meet a wide variety of application needs.”