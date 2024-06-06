New Patrol Boat Delivered to Virginia State Police Special Ops

Maryland-based Ocean Craft Marine announced it has built and delivered a new state-of-the-art law enforcement boat to the Virginia State Police (VSP) Special Operations Division.

According to the builder, the 9.5-meter Law-Enforcement Interceptor vessel boasts advanced features that will greatly amplify the VSP’s tactical response capabilities and provide for an enhanced low visibility navigation capability. The boat’s advanced Air Ride hull form provides for incredible high-performance and extreme agility even in the most challenging conditions. Equipped with cutting-edge navigational systems, state-of-the-art communication tools, and specialized law enforcement equipment, the vessel is primed to tackle a wide range of tasks, including search and rescue operations, surveillance, and law enforcement maritime interdiction operations.

Captain Blacklock of the Special Operations Division said, “The addition of this exceptional law enforcement boat to our team offers a significant advancement in our ability to safeguard our community. We are deeply grateful to Ocean Craft Marine for their dedication in creating a vessel that will undoubtedly contribute to the safety and security of our waters and our mission.”

Todd Salus, Ocean Craft Marine’s Vice President, said, “This delivery marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to provide top-tier, customized maritime solutions that empower law enforcement agencies to carry out their vital work with enhanced efficiency and effectiveness.”