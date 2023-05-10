New Police Boat Delivered to Louisiana's St. James Parish

Ocean Craft Marine (OCM) based in Annapolis, Md., has delivered a new police boat to the St. James Parish, La. Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT).

The St. James Parish Sherriff’s Office is adding the Ocean Craft Marine 8M Law Enforcement (LE) Interceptor rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) to its assortment of patrol craft in order to augment their riverine capabilities with the latest in high-performance hull designs. The Sheriff Office will utilize the new vessel to increase the effectiveness and timeliness of its response to domestic incidents, counter-narcotics operations and natural disasters.

Ocean Craft Marine’s 8M Law Enforcement (LE) Interceptor incorporates a military-grade Hypalon pneumatic tube-set, a T-top with integrated electronics mast, fore and aft tow posts, and an aft a-frame with an integrated outboard motor guard.The new police boat is powered by twin Mercury Marine SeaPro 150-horsepower outboards.

"The new boat’s on-water performance is truly remarkable with an incredible lightning quick hole-shot and time-on-plane, and with very predictable seakeeping characteristics and the ability to carve amazingly tight high-speed tactical turns due to Ocean Craft Marine’s advanced concave reverse-chine design Air-Hull," the builder said.