Friday, April 14, 2023
New Product: PermaStar LED Floodlight

April 13, 2023

Image courtesy SONARAY

SONARAY, a manufacturer of proprietary LED lighting products, announced PermaStar, a high efficacy, 500-watt LED Flood Light that comes with a limited lifetime warranty. 

The new flood light is durable with IP66 and IK10  ratings, and is available in a range of beam angles and produces up  to 67,000 lumens in the 45-degree angle model. The PermaStar is also UL 1598A listed so it can be used outside in damp or wet environments. The PermaStar is constructed with a durable die-cast aluminum housing and has been treated with an anti-corrosive finish to further help it withstand extremely harsh environments. Available with beam angles of 22, 45, or 70-degrees.

