New Push Boat Delivered to Plimsoll Marine

Push boat operator Plimsoll Marine announced it has taken delivery of the fourth vessel in a series of newbuilds from Master Marine, Inc.

“Plimsoll Marine strives to provide the Lower Mississippi River with premier push boat services utilizing the industry’s most modern and capable fleet of vessels. The delivery of the Steel Skipper marks another milestone in that effort,” said Angus R. Cooper III, President, Cooper/T. Smith. “Our ongoing investment in building and maintaining the Plimsoll fleet is a testament to our pledge to always return the highest level of value to our customers.”

“Our customers expect the safest, most efficient, reliable operations, and Plimsoll Marine’s world-class team and state-of-the-art vessels ensure we consistently exceed those expectations,” said Karl Gonzales, Vice President of Plimsoll Marine. “Plimsoll is proud to add the Steel Skipper to our growing fleet of state-of-the-art push boats. Paired with our experienced mariners, this vessel further ensures our ability to exceed customer expectations in the safest and most efficient manner.”

Designed by Entech Designs, LLC, the 67’ x 28’ towboat is powered by two Laborde Products, Inc. Mitsubishi 803 HP Tier III diesel marine engines operating at 1,400 RPM and coupled to Twin Disc 5321 gears. Laborde Products also supplied electrical power with two Northern Lights 65KW Tier III electronic controlled generators with RW Fernstrum, Inc. keel coolers throughout.

A pair of Sound Propeller Services, Inc. 70” x 48” x 7” four-blade stainless steel propellers provide thrust through two J & S Machine Works, Inc. 7” ABS Grade two propeller shafts with all Thordon Bearings, Thorplas bushings and shaft seals. RIO Controls and Hydraulic, Inc. supplied the steering system for the two 7” main and four 7” flanking rudders.

Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics, Inc. provided a pair of Quincy reciprocating air compressors and ventilation fans. Schuyler Maritime, LLC supplied all 18” x 12” rubber fendering around the perimeter of the vessel and push knees.

R.S Price & Son provided a Carrier mini-split HVAC system in all interior spaces with Blakeney Marine providing all custom woodwork and interior finishes. Donavon Marine supplied the large Bomar aluminum windows and Dales Welding and Fabricators, LLC provided the aluminum exterior doors. Wintech International, LLC supplied a pair of 40-ton deck winches and New World, Inc. provided all electronics and communications, with an alarm system from Unlimited Control & Supply, Inc.

Each of the four towboats have the capacity for 10,400 gallons of fuel, 4,359 gallons of potable water and 9,500 gallons of ballast water, along with providing a maximum 7’-9” working draft. Each vessel is outfitted with three crew staterooms housing six crewmen, 1.5 baths and a full galley arrangement.