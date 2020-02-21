New Push Tug Delivered to Vane Brothers

Vane Brothers said it has taken delivery of the second of four 3,000-horsepower push tugs being built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding Shipbuilders and Naval Architects in Salisbury, Md.

The newbuild, Annapolis, has a design that is identical to the tug Salisbury, delivered in 2019. With a length of 94 feet, width of 34 feet, molded depth of 10.5 feet, and working draft of 8.5 feet, each vessel in the Subchapter M-compliant Salisbury Class of push tugs is especially well-suited for operations along inland waterways.

Vane Brothers President C. Duff Hughes, said, “Vane Brothers continues to invest in thoughtfully crafted tugboats and barges that operate to the highest standards demanded by our customers. These purpose-built vessels maximize efficiency in their defined markets while meeting strict, Coast Guard-enforced Subchapter M safety requirements.”

To create the Salisbury Class design, Chesapeake Naval Architect John Womack worked in close collaboration with Vane Brothers Port Captain Jim Demske, who has overseen construction of nearly 50 tugboats for Vane over the last two decades.

“The Annapolis, like the Salisbury before her, is an extremely robust inland pusher,” Demske said. “With a solid and sturdy design that delivers unsurpassed performance and safety, Vane Brothers’ crew-friendly Salisbury Class tugs can work efficiently and handle well in both shallow draft areas and open water environments.”

The tugs are spacious and quiet, and feature eight separate heating and air-conditioning systems that operate independently throughout the vessels. This enhances crew comfort in addition to augmenting fire-containment capability in case of emergency.

The Annapolis runs on two Caterpillar 3512 Tier 3, 1,500-horsepower engines. A roomy and functionally enhanced pilothouse features both Simrad and Furuno electronics, as well as dual Rose Point electronic charting systems.