Vane Bros. Orders Four New Tugs from Chesapeake

Chesapeake Shipbuilding Corp. said it has signed an agreement to design and build four new push tugs for Vane Brothers.



The design and construction on the Subchapter M compliant tugs will begin immediately in Chesapeake Shipbuilding’s hull fabrication buildings in Salisbury, Md. The series’ lead vessel is expected to be delivered in the beginning of 2019.



The four new sister tugs will Subchapter M compliant each measure 94’ LOA, with a 34’ molded beam and a 10’ 6” molded depth. The 3,000 horsepower vessels will be equipped with twin Caterpillar 3512 main engines, conventional shafts, rudders and flanking rudders. They will accommodate up to seven crew members and will have large, modern private and semi-private quarters.



The new order brings to 20 the total number of tugs that Chesapeake Shipbuilding has built for Vane Brothers since 2007.