New RHIBs Delivered to the Indonesian Army

ASIS Boats has delivered new 9.5-meter military RHIBs for the Indonesian Army.

Equipped with powerful engines, advanced navigation and communication systems, they aim at enhancing the Army’s capacity for maritime security and rapid response operations.

These defense boats feature ASIS’ exclusive deep “V” shaped, reinforced fiberglass hull with a non-skid deck and self-draining system, designed to handle various sea conditions with ease. Additionally, they incorporate push-knee reinforcements, mainly used for protection and safely docking. The heavy-duty Neoprene/Hypalon 1670 Dtex collar provides added buoyancy and protection, while the marine-grade aluminum console includes essential controls and storage solutions.

They are equipped with a weapon mount and the seating arrangement includes comfortable Ullman Biscaya suspension jockey seats for the pilot and co-pilot, along with additional straddle seats for passengers. These seats are on rail, adjustable, and removable to allow mission versatility. Equipped with a comprehensive range of accessories, the RHIBs offer practical features such as towing and mooring equipment, a high-capacity bilge pumping system, and a well-designed fuel system with twin marine aluminum tanks.

The RHIBs are equipped with pioneering communication and navigation systems to ensure precise and reliable operation. They each feature a GARMIN GPSMAP 922 XSV with sonar capabilities for accurate navigation, chart plotting Wi-Fi Connectivity, In-hull Transducer & Blue chart G2 Vision. Complementing this, the GARMIN GMR 18HD+ 18NM radar scanner provides enhanced situational awareness. For communication, the 9.5-meter giant includes a VHF ICOM IC-M423G radio with an antenna, ensuring clear and effective communication at sea.

The boats are powered by Twin Yamaha 4-stroke outboard engines providing reliable power, complemented by hydraulic steering and advanced controls.

Designed for rapid deployment and maneuverability, these RHIBs will excel in various roles, including patrolling, surveillance, and tactical missions.