New Ship Motors with RINA Approval
Menzel Elektromotoren reports it has manufactured two electric motors for marine applications for an Italian shipbuilder, complete with approval by RINA, the Italian naval registration company. The squirrel-cage motors will power the bow thrusters on a new seagoing coast guard vessel and a logistic support ship for the petroleum industry.
According to Menzel, its modular approach enables flexible, application-specific motor designs and feature options. The motor for the new ship was implemented with IC 81W cooling, with a seawater-resistant air-to-water heat exchanger that can be supplied with seawater up to 32 °C. The second machine replaces an existing motor and was designed with cooling type IC 71W to match the available space. Here, water jacket cooling enables a more compact, lighter and quieter design of the entire drive system. The two VFD-driven vertical motors feature respective frame sizes of 450 and 500 and deliver outputs of 850 kW and 1000 kW at a nominal voltage of 690 V. The ship motors boast IP55 ingress protection.
Menzel said it also offers motors with higher IP ratings for marine and petrochemical applications. The German family-run company supplies ship chandlers and the offshore industry with larger electric motors (from about 500 kW) for thrusters, pumps, fans and with special motors and explosion-proof versions according to current standards and energy efficiency classifications.