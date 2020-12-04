New Tank Barge Delivered to OSG

Greenbrier Marine, a division of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. announced the delivery of OSG 205, a 204,000-barrel capacity oil and chemical tank barge for dual-mode ITB service pursuant to U.S. Coast Guard NVIC 2-81, Change 1. The barge was delivered to Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG), a provider of energy transportation services delivering crude oil and petroleum products throughout the U.S. and internationally. OSG 205 was paired with existing tug OSG Courageous.

The new tank barge is the second that Greenbrier Marine has delivered to OSG this year, after delivering its sister barge OSG 204 in May 2020. It was built to comply with MARPOL Annex VI Regulation 13 Tier III standards regarding nitrogen oxide emissions within emission control areas. OSG 204 and 205 are among the largest Greenbrier Marine has built, at 581 feet each. Operating from the largest side launch on the west coast, Gunderson Marine is the only shipyard in the western United States with experience in building ATBs of this type.

"It has been a pleasure collaborating with OSG during the construction of these vessels. This partnership complements both companies' dedication to supporting and strengthening the U.S. Jones Act fleet," said Richard Hunt, General Manager of Greenbrier Gunderson in Portland, Oregon. "We are proud to have completed this barge on schedule, despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Once again, Greenbrier Marine has demonstrated a capacity to manage a complicated construction project amidst a pandemic, delivering to OSG on-time and on-budget the second of our two contracted barges," stated Sam Norton, OSG's President and CEO. "This is no small accomplishment.

"The OSG 205 will, together with her sister barge, the OSG 204, serve for many years to come as a visible statement of OSG's continued commitment to supporting the U.S. maritime industry," Norton said.