New Transfer Boat Set for Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Service

ESVAGT, OSK Design, and Hvide Sande Shipyard have joined forces to raise the bar in offshore wind logistics with the development of a next-generation transfer boat, which has been designed to carry more technicians and cargo.

ESVAGT and its partners OSK Design and Hvide Sande Shipyard are taking the next step with the Safe Transfer Boats (STB B15) - a larger boat capable of transferring more technicians and cargo.

In addition to traditional boat landings, it also supports the GUS system, which hoists technicians directly onto the turbine platform.

According to ESVAGT, technicians were ‘very satisfied’ after testing in March 2025.

ESVAGT has entrusted Hvide Sande Shipyard with the construction of the new boat, who also build the predecessor STB12.

The STB15 is designed for use at the Hornsea offshore wind farms to transfer technician, move cargo and spare parts and transport supplies and personnel to shore.

Crucially it will be able to transfer cargo and technicians in rougher seas than before, which will expand the potential of using the boat even more.

STB15 offers increased capacity for both personnel and cargo compared to the STB12.

Technicians will spend more time onboard, so the boat is equipped for more difficult weather conditions without causing seasickness. That’s why it features a stabilizer and interceptor system to reduce motion both at rest and underway, improving the comfort on board the boat.

“Our SOV concept together with transfer boats has proven its potential and created a demand for handling even more tasks with STBs,” said Søren Westphal, Senior Project Manager at ESVAGT and head of boat development in ESVAGT.

“We’re pleased to build on our strong and trusted relationship with ESVAGT in developing the next generation of STBs for the wind industry. ESVAGT is deeply committed to incorporating the experiences from the seafarers in the vessel design, which makes the project especially rewarding for us,” added Carl Erik Kristensen, CEO of Hvide Sande Shipyard.