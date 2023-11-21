New USCG Cutter Departs Ingalls

The U.S. Coast Guard’s newest Legend-class national security cutter, Calhoun (WMSL 759), departed from HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division on Sunday, November 19.

“We congratulate the NSC team of shipbuilders on a job well done,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding NSC Program Manager Amanda Whitaker. “Watching Calhoun sail away is a proud moment for us all and we look forward to watching this highly capable national security cutter serve for decades to come.”

Calhoun is scheduled for commissioning in 2024 and will be homeported in Charleston, S.C., joining cutters Hamilton, James and Stone.

Ingalls has delivered 10 Legend-class national security cutters to the Coast Guard, including Calhoun and is continuing construction on the final ship in the class, Friedman (WMSL 760).

For over two decades, Ingalls Shipbuilding has designed and built the Coast Guard’s Legend-class national security cutters. These ships are capable of embarking and supporting a wide range of Coast Guard, Navy and NATO missions. National security cutters have proven to be ideal platforms for drug interdiction, global illegal fishing, disaster relief and defense support operations.

NSC 10 is named to honor Charles L. Calhoun, the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the U.S. Coast Guard. Calhoun served in the U.S. Navy for three years during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946 as a torpedoman’s mate petty officer 2nd class. He enlisted in the Coast Guard that same year and held varying positions of leadership over the course of his career.