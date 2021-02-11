New Vessel Launched for Gulf of Guinea Security Ops

A newly launched multipurpose vessel is destined for for the Gulf of Guinea where it will be utilized for international oil company (IOC)-related assignments as well as escort patrols for larger vessels that have experienced an escalation of pirate attacks within 200 nautical miles of the West African coastline.

The new flagship of shipbuilder and maritime services provider Nautic Africa, the 35-meter vessel is the second in the Sentinel class, fully compliant to the standards of naval and oil and gas (O&G) industries and IOCs operating on the waters of the African continent and beyond.

With insecurity throughout the Gulf of Guinea steadily climbing, in large part due to the region’s diverse natural resources, transnational piracy, oil bunkering and terrorism continue to be a serious threat to the region’s stability.

With passenger, crew comfort and security as top priorities in its design and manufacture, this vessel has been optimized for coastal operation performance, mobility and protection, according to Nautic Africa, a subsidiary of Paramount Maritime Holdings.

The 35m Sentinel offers a range of 1,150 nautical miles cruising at 20 knots along with being capable of reaching a maximum speed of 28 knots, supported by three CAT C32 ACERT 1,600-horsepower engines and fixed pitch propellers.

Further distinguishing this vessel is its ballistic protection (Wheelhouse STANAG KE Level II, Deck-house STANAG KE Level I), complete with a lifesaving ‘Super Shield’ composite wheelhouse structure and an internally clad main deck to a height of 2 meters.

The client is a licensed Nigerian company with a 100% indigenous holding, with a product range tailored to meet specific and general requirements of major IOCs operating within Nigeria, such as Chevron, ENI, Exxon-Mobil, Shell, Total and Tullow.

Paramount Maritime Holdings CEO, James Fisher, said, “The completion of our 35m flagship vessels during the COVID crisis is an important achievement and milestone for the South African shipbuilding industry, ushering in a new era of capability, excellence and performance. This is a celebration of what can be achieved despite facing, what seemed like, insurmountable challenges.

“Today we can celebrate the resilience of our business and the outstanding commitment of our people. I must offer special thanks to our staff and suppliers and commend them for not only ensuring our manufacturing capabilities remained fully operational, but that we went ‘the extra mile’ in both modern design and delivery, working night shifts where necessary, to ensure that we consistently set the bar in performance, innovation and safety. The updated 35m vessel will be a formidable maritime platform for customers across Africa.”

Nautic Africa also announced that larger naval versions (40m and 47m) of the vessel have been made available due to rising interest from navies, and will be offered globally to bolster military and fishing patrol operations across EEZ waters.

(Photo: Nautic Africa)