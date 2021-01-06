New Wellboat Reisa Delievered to Norsk Fisketransport for Salmon Farming

Norsk Fisketransport AS took delivery of a new Havyard wellboat dubbed Reisa, a boat that is designed to offer greater salmon capacity and enhanced fish welfare.

All told, four Havyard ships have been delivered so far, and two more are scheduled for delivery from Havyard New Ship Technology to Norsk Fisketransport AS (NFT) later this year.

Reisa has a circular tank capacity of 3,250 cubic metres. Kjetil Myren, the designer with responsibility for the wellboat segment at Havyard Design & Solutions, said that circular tanks enable the vessel to transport larger quantities of fish while ensuring calmer conditions and higher survival rates, thereby enhancing fish welfare. "The special hull design makes the vessels move smoothly through the water, reducing both emissions and fuel expenses."

Reisa is currently designed with extensive capacity for closed transport and infection protection with a dual delousing system that includes freshwater treatment and a flushing system.

Tore Bø, project manager at the Leirvik yard, has been involved in all the ships in the ‘Havtrans’ series. He said that fitting out Reisa was the easiest project of them all, despite challenges relating to the coronavirus and the fact that they have taken greater control and ownership of more of the equipment on board.

The boat was nonetheless a few months’ delayed due to delayed delivery from the hull yard in Turkey and coronavirus challenges at the yard in Norway.

The next boat in the Havtrans series is scheduled for delivery in early summer, while the third will be completed this autumn.



