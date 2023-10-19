New York State Canal Corporation Donates Retired Workboat

New York State Canal Corporation has donated one of its retired workboats to be displayed as part of a new educational exhibit set to open in Amsterdam, N.Y. in spring 2024.

The vessel, Tender 4, was built in 1926 by American Boiler Works in Erie, Pa., and went on to serve nearly a century for the Canal Corporation, a New York State public-benefit corporation responsible for the oversight, administration and maintenance of the state's canal system.

One of nine tenders built for the Canal Corporation in the 1920s, the 40-foot-long, 11-foot-wide vessel is the only tender of that era currently retired. Tenders, larger than the Canal Corporation’s buoy boats and smaller than its tugboats, were built with a shallow draft to allow greater maneuverability than the fleet’s larger tugs, while also providing more space aboard for workers and supplies than a buoy boat. They were originally built as fleet support vessels, generally tasked with transporting supplies and people from shore to workstations on the water. Over time, they were also deployed in removing debris and pushing or pulling other vessels.

In its new life, Tender 4 will be displayed near the amphitheater and docks on the eastern side of Amsterdam's Riverlink Park as part of the planned exhibit featuring the history of New York’s Canals in the Mohawk Valley. Informational signage will be built to explain the vessel’s role in supporting canal operations and the history of the Erie Canal in Amsterdam.

Having supported maintenance activities on the Erie Canal and Mohawk River for decades, the City of Amsterdam and its new vessel will now teach park visitors about the historic waterway.

“For many years, Tender 4 plied the waters of the Erie Canal supporting our workforce as they maintained the navigable waterway, and now through this donation to the City of Amsterdam, we are ensuring residents and park visitors alike learn firsthand about Canal operations,” said New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton. “I applaud Mayor Cinquanti and his team for creating an educational exhibit that highlights Amsterdam’s deep connection to the canal and allows Tender 4 to continue its service as an ambassador for the historic waterway.”

City of Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti said, “This vessel and the story of how it served the Canal’s operational needs over the years will make both a positive visual and educational addition to our waterfront.