New Zero-emissions Electric Ferry to Be Built in Portugal

Southern Europe's first all-electric ferry is being built by Navaltagus Reparação e Construção Naval, a member of Grupo ETE, in Portugal.

Designed by Vera Navis Naval Architects, the zero-emissions ferry is being built and will operate in Aveiro, Portugal.

Shift Clean Energy and Nave De Luz Lda (NDL) are co-leading a consortium to supply and install electrical components for the new vessel. Additional members of the consortium include Danfoss Editron, power electronic and Technology Venture Middle East Marine Services LLC, the technology integration consultants and Marine Electricals (I) Pvt. Ltd.

The ferry will be equipped with Danfoss’ Editron division’s drivetrain and a battery system supplied by SPBES PLANB. The Danfoss’ Editron division marine drivetrain consists of a fully integrated DC link system for power plant and propulsion, including power electronics, hotel transformers, DC link cabinets and power management software.

The vessel will replace the existing diesel-powered ferry used for the one-nautical mile crossing between Forte da Barra and São Jacinto, in 2022.

Navaltagus estimates that the new ferry will help save around 300 tons of CO2 emissions annually, plus make the crossing more comfortable and quieter for passengers.

The 37-meter, two-floor ferry will be capable of carrying up to 260 passengers and 19 vehicles, an increased capacity of 90% and 30% respectively compared to its existing counterpart. Despite its increased capacity and change in power source, the new ferry will be able to maintain its 15-minute crossing time and five-knot speed, with the possibility of reaching nine knots.